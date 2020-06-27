All apartments in East Point
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:42 AM

3842 Lake Sanctuary Way

3842 Lake Sanctuary Way · No Longer Available
Location

3842 Lake Sanctuary Way, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
House is located at Lakeside Preserve, 4 bedroom home with fenced in back yard. Big open kitchen, new appliances, large great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and spacious closed deck.
Lakeside preserve community has a clubhouse, olympic style swimming pool, 4 tennis courts and 2 basket ball courts.
A $50 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way have any available units?
3842 Lake Sanctuary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way have?
Some of 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way currently offering any rent specials?
3842 Lake Sanctuary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way pet-friendly?
No, 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way offer parking?
Yes, 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way offers parking.
Does 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way have a pool?
Yes, 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way has a pool.
Does 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way have accessible units?
No, 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3842 Lake Sanctuary Way has units with air conditioning.
