All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 3730 Washington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
3730 Washington Road
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:01 PM

3730 Washington Road

3730 Washington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3730 Washington Road, East Point, GA 30344
Washington Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Washington Road have any available units?
3730 Washington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 3730 Washington Road currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Washington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Washington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 Washington Road is pet friendly.
Does 3730 Washington Road offer parking?
No, 3730 Washington Road does not offer parking.
Does 3730 Washington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 Washington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Washington Road have a pool?
No, 3730 Washington Road does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Washington Road have accessible units?
No, 3730 Washington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Washington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 Washington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 Washington Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 Washington Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Apartments with BalconyEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College