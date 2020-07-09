All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 3585 Ale Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
3585 Ale Circle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

3585 Ale Circle

3585 Ale Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3585 Ale Circle, East Point, GA 30344
Washington Road

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 Ale Circle have any available units?
3585 Ale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3585 Ale Circle have?
Some of 3585 Ale Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 Ale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Ale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Ale Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3585 Ale Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3585 Ale Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3585 Ale Circle offers parking.
Does 3585 Ale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3585 Ale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Ale Circle have a pool?
No, 3585 Ale Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3585 Ale Circle have accessible units?
No, 3585 Ale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Ale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3585 Ale Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3585 Ale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3585 Ale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College