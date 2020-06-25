3561 Mount Vernon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Renovated Ranch Home/Basement in East Point - Property Id: 116802



Gorgeous Renovated Ranch on full basement in quiet East Point community. Open living room & dining room w/ gorgeous hardwood floors. Recessed lights. Galley kitchen w/ custom soft close cabinets, granite counter tops & back splash, SS appliances & walk in pantry. MB w/ soaking tub, marble tile & marble double vanity. Copper sinks. Wooded back yard w/ large deck & privacy fence. Partially finished basement and additional storage space. Easy access to interstate and downtown, Airport, shopping, restaurants, MARTA.

