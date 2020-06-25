All apartments in East Point
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

3561 Mount Vernon Dr

3561 Mount Vernon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3561 Mount Vernon Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Washington Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Ranch Home/Basement in East Point - Property Id: 116802

Gorgeous Renovated Ranch on full basement in quiet East Point community. Open living room & dining room w/ gorgeous hardwood floors. Recessed lights. Galley kitchen w/ custom soft close cabinets, granite counter tops & back splash, SS appliances & walk in pantry. MB w/ soaking tub, marble tile & marble double vanity. Copper sinks. Wooded back yard w/ large deck & privacy fence. Partially finished basement and additional storage space. Easy access to interstate and downtown, Airport, shopping, restaurants, MARTA.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116802
Property Id 116802

(RLNE4849644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 Mount Vernon Dr have any available units?
3561 Mount Vernon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3561 Mount Vernon Dr have?
Some of 3561 Mount Vernon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 Mount Vernon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3561 Mount Vernon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 Mount Vernon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3561 Mount Vernon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3561 Mount Vernon Dr offer parking?
No, 3561 Mount Vernon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3561 Mount Vernon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3561 Mount Vernon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 Mount Vernon Dr have a pool?
No, 3561 Mount Vernon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3561 Mount Vernon Dr have accessible units?
No, 3561 Mount Vernon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 Mount Vernon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3561 Mount Vernon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3561 Mount Vernon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3561 Mount Vernon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
