Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

3475 Scenic Dr

3475 Scenic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3475 Scenic Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3475 Scenic Dr have any available units?
3475 Scenic Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3475 Scenic Dr have?
Some of 3475 Scenic Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3475 Scenic Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3475 Scenic Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3475 Scenic Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3475 Scenic Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3475 Scenic Dr offer parking?
No, 3475 Scenic Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3475 Scenic Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3475 Scenic Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3475 Scenic Dr have a pool?
No, 3475 Scenic Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3475 Scenic Dr have accessible units?
No, 3475 Scenic Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3475 Scenic Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3475 Scenic Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3475 Scenic Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3475 Scenic Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

