All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 3196 Church St Apt 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
3196 Church St Apt 8
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

3196 Church St Apt 8

3196 Church Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3196 Church Street, East Point, GA 30344
Center Park

Amenities

cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Located in East Point's Historic Center Park neighborhood this sweet one bedroom apartment is conveniently located close to both East Point and College Park's downtown business district. East Point's MARTA station is less than one mile away. This second floor unit features a recently renovated kitchen with tiled backsplash and flooring, including refrigerator and gas stove. Renovated bath features tiled tub surround, contemporary vanity and toilet. Carpeted living/dining combo. Off street parking located in front of building. Cats are allowed with $350 half fee/half deposit. No dogs. No section 8. Utilities: Electric through City of East Point, Gas is your choice, water, sewer and lawn care included, small surcharge added to your electric bill for garbage dumpster use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3196 Church St Apt 8 have any available units?
3196 Church St Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3196 Church St Apt 8 have?
Some of 3196 Church St Apt 8's amenities include cats allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3196 Church St Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
3196 Church St Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3196 Church St Apt 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3196 Church St Apt 8 is pet friendly.
Does 3196 Church St Apt 8 offer parking?
Yes, 3196 Church St Apt 8 offers parking.
Does 3196 Church St Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3196 Church St Apt 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3196 Church St Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 3196 Church St Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 3196 Church St Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 3196 Church St Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3196 Church St Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3196 Church St Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3196 Church St Apt 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3196 Church St Apt 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College