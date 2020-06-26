3196 Church St Apt 8

Amenities

cats allowed parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly

Located in East Point's Historic Center Park neighborhood this sweet one bedroom apartment is conveniently located close to both East Point and College Park's downtown business district. East Point's MARTA station is less than one mile away. This second floor unit features a recently renovated kitchen with tiled backsplash and flooring, including refrigerator and gas stove. Renovated bath features tiled tub surround, contemporary vanity and toilet. Carpeted living/dining combo. Off street parking located in front of building. Cats are allowed with $350 half fee/half deposit. No dogs. No section 8. Utilities: Electric through City of East Point, Gas is your choice, water, sewer and lawn care included, small surcharge added to your electric bill for garbage dumpster use.