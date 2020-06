Amenities

Cute, cute, cute! Located in East Point's Historic Center Park neighborhood this one bedroom apartment is conveniently located close to downtown East Point and College Park. East Point's MARTA station is less than one mile away. Kitchen includes refrigerator and gas stove. The bedroom features a large wall to wall closet. Off street parking located in front of building. Water, sewer and lawn care included. Cats are allowed with $350 half fee/half deposit. No dogs. No section 8.