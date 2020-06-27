3193 E Point St Apt 2

Amenities
This recently renovated apt in East Point is just waiting for you to move in. Renovated kitchen with tiled backsplash with glass tile accents, newer white cabinets, countertops/breakfast bar and flooring. Refrigerator, gas stove and washer/dryer included. Renovated bath features contemporary tiled bath with glass tiled accents, new vanity and sink. Carpeting in main rooms. Cats are allowed with $350 half pet fee/half pet deposit. No dogs. No section 8. Parking spaces in front of building.