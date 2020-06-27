All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
3193 E Point St Apt 2
3193 E Point St Apt 2

3193 East Point Street · No Longer Available
Location

3193 East Point Street, East Point, GA 30344
Center Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently renovated apt in East Point is just waiting for you to move in. Renovated kitchen with tiled backsplash with glass tile accents, newer white cabinets, countertops/breakfast bar and flooring. Refrigerator, gas stove and washer/dryer included. Renovated bath features contemporary tiled bath with glass tiled accents, new vanity and sink. Carpeting in main rooms. Cats are allowed with $350 half pet fee/half pet deposit. No dogs. No section 8. Parking spaces in front of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
