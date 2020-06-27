3193 E Point St Apt 2

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This recently renovated apt in East Point is just waiting for you to move in. Renovated kitchen with tiled backsplash with glass tile accents, newer white cabinets, countertops/breakfast bar and flooring. Refrigerator, gas stove and washer/dryer included. Renovated bath features contemporary tiled bath with glass tiled accents, new vanity and sink. Carpeting in main rooms. Cats are allowed with $350 half pet fee/half pet deposit. No dogs. No section 8. Parking spaces in front of building.