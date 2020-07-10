All apartments in East Point
3144 Granada Place
3144 Granada Place

3144 Granada Place · No Longer Available
Location

3144 Granada Place, East Point, GA 30344
Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Point . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 Granada Place have any available units?
3144 Granada Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3144 Granada Place have?
Some of 3144 Granada Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 Granada Place currently offering any rent specials?
3144 Granada Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 Granada Place pet-friendly?
No, 3144 Granada Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3144 Granada Place offer parking?
No, 3144 Granada Place does not offer parking.
Does 3144 Granada Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3144 Granada Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 Granada Place have a pool?
No, 3144 Granada Place does not have a pool.
Does 3144 Granada Place have accessible units?
No, 3144 Granada Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 Granada Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3144 Granada Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3144 Granada Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3144 Granada Place does not have units with air conditioning.

