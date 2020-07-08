All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 3124 Green Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
3124 Green Valley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3124 Green Valley Drive

3124 Green Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3124 Green Valley Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Cherry Blossom

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 Green Valley Drive have any available units?
3124 Green Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 3124 Green Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3124 Green Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 Green Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3124 Green Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3124 Green Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 3124 Green Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3124 Green Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3124 Green Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 Green Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3124 Green Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3124 Green Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3124 Green Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 Green Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3124 Green Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3124 Green Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3124 Green Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College