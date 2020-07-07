All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 3113 Church St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
3113 Church St
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:45 AM

3113 Church St

3113 Church Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3113 Church Street, East Point, GA 30344
Center Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated bungalow in East Point. Huge master suite with his and hers walk-in closets, and tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances, large island and farmhouse sink are great for home chefs, and the living room has built in shelving and fireplace for cozy days at home. Large private fenced yard! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Great for roommates or families. Close to airport, MARTA (easy commute!), and historic College Park and Woodward Academy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Church St have any available units?
3113 Church St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3113 Church St have?
Some of 3113 Church St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Church St currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Church St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 Church St is pet friendly.
Does 3113 Church St offer parking?
No, 3113 Church St does not offer parking.
Does 3113 Church St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3113 Church St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Church St have a pool?
No, 3113 Church St does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Church St have accessible units?
No, 3113 Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Church St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3113 Church St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3113 Church St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3113 Church St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College