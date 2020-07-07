3113 Church St

Amenities
Beautifully renovated bungalow in East Point. Huge master suite with his and hers walk-in closets, and tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances, large island and farmhouse sink are great for home chefs, and the living room has built in shelving and fireplace for cozy days at home. Large private fenced yard! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Great for roommates or families. Close to airport, MARTA (easy commute!), and historic College Park and Woodward Academy.