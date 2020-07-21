Rent Calculator
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
3107 Cherry Blossom Lane
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM
3107 Cherry Blossom Lane
3107 Cherry Blossom Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3107 Cherry Blossom Lane, East Point, GA 30344
Cherry Blossom
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane have any available units?
3107 Cherry Blossom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Point, GA
.
What amenities does 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane have?
Some of 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Cherry Blossom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane offer parking?
No, 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane have a pool?
No, 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane have accessible units?
No, 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Cherry Blossom Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
