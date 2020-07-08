All apartments in East Point
3086 Meadow Lark Lane
3086 Meadow Lark Lane

3086 Meadow Lark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3086 Meadow Lark Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Meadow Lark Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3086 Meadow Lark Lane have any available units?
3086 Meadow Lark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3086 Meadow Lark Lane have?
Some of 3086 Meadow Lark Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3086 Meadow Lark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3086 Meadow Lark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3086 Meadow Lark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3086 Meadow Lark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3086 Meadow Lark Lane offer parking?
No, 3086 Meadow Lark Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3086 Meadow Lark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3086 Meadow Lark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3086 Meadow Lark Lane have a pool?
No, 3086 Meadow Lark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3086 Meadow Lark Lane have accessible units?
No, 3086 Meadow Lark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3086 Meadow Lark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3086 Meadow Lark Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3086 Meadow Lark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3086 Meadow Lark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

