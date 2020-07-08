All apartments in East Point
3083 Washington Road Apt

3083 Washington Road · No Longer Available
Location

3083 Washington Road, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3083 Washington Road Apt. 6 (3083 washington road apt.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3083 Washington Road Apt have any available units?
3083 Washington Road Apt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 3083 Washington Road Apt currently offering any rent specials?
3083 Washington Road Apt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3083 Washington Road Apt pet-friendly?
No, 3083 Washington Road Apt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3083 Washington Road Apt offer parking?
No, 3083 Washington Road Apt does not offer parking.
Does 3083 Washington Road Apt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3083 Washington Road Apt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3083 Washington Road Apt have a pool?
No, 3083 Washington Road Apt does not have a pool.
Does 3083 Washington Road Apt have accessible units?
No, 3083 Washington Road Apt does not have accessible units.
Does 3083 Washington Road Apt have units with dishwashers?
No, 3083 Washington Road Apt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3083 Washington Road Apt have units with air conditioning?
No, 3083 Washington Road Apt does not have units with air conditioning.

