Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3056 Cloverhurst Drive

3056 Cloverhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3056 Cloverhurst Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Marion Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 beds 1 bath property in East Point!! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1155297

Freshly painted walls with gleaming hardwood floors throughout and ceramic tiled kitchen. Appliances include electric stove and refrigerator. A cheerful period bath of the 50's features original tiled floors and walls. Laundry area with washer/dryer hookup in kitchen. Large patio for your enjoyment.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

No Section 8.

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3056 Cloverhurst Drive is currently being rented for $1050/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5388407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3056 Cloverhurst Drive have any available units?
3056 Cloverhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3056 Cloverhurst Drive have?
Some of 3056 Cloverhurst Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3056 Cloverhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3056 Cloverhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3056 Cloverhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3056 Cloverhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3056 Cloverhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 3056 Cloverhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3056 Cloverhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3056 Cloverhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3056 Cloverhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 3056 Cloverhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3056 Cloverhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 3056 Cloverhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3056 Cloverhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3056 Cloverhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3056 Cloverhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3056 Cloverhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

