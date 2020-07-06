Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

3 beds 1 bath property in East Point!! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1155297



Freshly painted walls with gleaming hardwood floors throughout and ceramic tiled kitchen. Appliances include electric stove and refrigerator. A cheerful period bath of the 50's features original tiled floors and walls. Laundry area with washer/dryer hookup in kitchen. Large patio for your enjoyment.



To Apply:



Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



No Section 8.



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3056 Cloverhurst Drive is currently being rented for $1050/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



