East Point, GA
3040 Barksdale Circle
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

3040 Barksdale Circle

3040 Barksdale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3040 Barksdale Circle, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Barksdale Circle have any available units?
3040 Barksdale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3040 Barksdale Circle have?
Some of 3040 Barksdale Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Barksdale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Barksdale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Barksdale Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3040 Barksdale Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3040 Barksdale Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Barksdale Circle offers parking.
Does 3040 Barksdale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 Barksdale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Barksdale Circle have a pool?
No, 3040 Barksdale Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3040 Barksdale Circle have accessible units?
No, 3040 Barksdale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Barksdale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 Barksdale Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3040 Barksdale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3040 Barksdale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

