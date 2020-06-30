All apartments in East Point
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM

3006 Remington Street

3006 Remington Street · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Remington Street, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Remington Street have any available units?
3006 Remington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3006 Remington Street have?
Some of 3006 Remington Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Remington Street currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Remington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Remington Street pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Remington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3006 Remington Street offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Remington Street offers parking.
Does 3006 Remington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Remington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Remington Street have a pool?
No, 3006 Remington Street does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Remington Street have accessible units?
No, 3006 Remington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Remington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 Remington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Remington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 Remington Street does not have units with air conditioning.

