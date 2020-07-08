All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2996 Kentucky Court Apt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2996 Kentucky Court Apt
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2996 Kentucky Court Apt

2996 Kentucky Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2996 Kentucky Court, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2996 Kentucky Court Apt. 5 (2996 kentucky court apt.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2996 Kentucky Court Apt have any available units?
2996 Kentucky Court Apt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2996 Kentucky Court Apt currently offering any rent specials?
2996 Kentucky Court Apt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2996 Kentucky Court Apt pet-friendly?
No, 2996 Kentucky Court Apt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2996 Kentucky Court Apt offer parking?
No, 2996 Kentucky Court Apt does not offer parking.
Does 2996 Kentucky Court Apt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2996 Kentucky Court Apt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2996 Kentucky Court Apt have a pool?
No, 2996 Kentucky Court Apt does not have a pool.
Does 2996 Kentucky Court Apt have accessible units?
No, 2996 Kentucky Court Apt does not have accessible units.
Does 2996 Kentucky Court Apt have units with dishwashers?
No, 2996 Kentucky Court Apt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2996 Kentucky Court Apt have units with air conditioning?
No, 2996 Kentucky Court Apt does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College