Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2970 Revere Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2970 Revere Court
2970 Revere Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2970 Revere Court, East Point, GA 30344
Washington Road
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex in convenient location. Close to Camp Creek Marketplace, Airport and Walk to Marta
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2970 Revere Court have any available units?
2970 Revere Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Point, GA
.
Is 2970 Revere Court currently offering any rent specials?
2970 Revere Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2970 Revere Court pet-friendly?
No, 2970 Revere Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 2970 Revere Court offer parking?
Yes, 2970 Revere Court offers parking.
Does 2970 Revere Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2970 Revere Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2970 Revere Court have a pool?
No, 2970 Revere Court does not have a pool.
Does 2970 Revere Court have accessible units?
No, 2970 Revere Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2970 Revere Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2970 Revere Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2970 Revere Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2970 Revere Court does not have units with air conditioning.
