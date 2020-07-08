All apartments in East Point
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

2953 SW Revere Ct

2953 Revere Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2953 Revere Ct, East Point, GA 30344
Washington Road

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Owner is Licensed Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 SW Revere Ct have any available units?
2953 SW Revere Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2953 SW Revere Ct have?
Some of 2953 SW Revere Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953 SW Revere Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2953 SW Revere Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 SW Revere Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2953 SW Revere Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2953 SW Revere Ct offers parking.
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2953 SW Revere Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct have a pool?
No, 2953 SW Revere Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct have accessible units?
No, 2953 SW Revere Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2953 SW Revere Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2953 SW Revere Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

