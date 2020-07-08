Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2953 SW Revere Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2953 SW Revere Ct
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2953 SW Revere Ct
2953 Revere Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2953 Revere Ct, East Point, GA 30344
Washington Road
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Owner is Licensed Realtor
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct have any available units?
2953 SW Revere Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Point, GA
.
What amenities does 2953 SW Revere Ct have?
Some of 2953 SW Revere Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2953 SW Revere Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2953 SW Revere Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 SW Revere Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2953 SW Revere Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2953 SW Revere Ct offers parking.
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2953 SW Revere Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct have a pool?
No, 2953 SW Revere Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct have accessible units?
No, 2953 SW Revere Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2953 SW Revere Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2953 SW Revere Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2953 SW Revere Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Similar Pages
East Point 1 Bedrooms
East Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly Apartments
East Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Suwanee, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
LaGrange, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
LaGrange College
Life University
Morehouse College