Home
East Point, GA
2941 Briarwood Blvd
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM
2941 Briarwood Blvd
2941 Briarwood Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
2941 Briarwood Boulevard, East Point, GA 30344
Cherry Blossom
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained, Super Spacious - Four Sided Brick Home in East Point. 5 bedrooms/ 2 bath home with privacy fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2941 Briarwood Blvd have any available units?
2941 Briarwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time.
East Point, GA
.
What amenities does 2941 Briarwood Blvd have?
Some of 2941 Briarwood Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 2941 Briarwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Briarwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Briarwood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2941 Briarwood Blvd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 2941 Briarwood Blvd offer parking?
No, 2941 Briarwood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2941 Briarwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2941 Briarwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Briarwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 2941 Briarwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Briarwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2941 Briarwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Briarwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 Briarwood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2941 Briarwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2941 Briarwood Blvd has units with air conditioning.
