2896 Hogan Road
2896 Hogan Road

2896 Hogan Road · No Longer Available
Location

2896 Hogan Road, East Point, GA 30344
Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2896 Hogan Road have any available units?
2896 Hogan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2896 Hogan Road have?
Some of 2896 Hogan Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2896 Hogan Road currently offering any rent specials?
2896 Hogan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2896 Hogan Road pet-friendly?
No, 2896 Hogan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2896 Hogan Road offer parking?
No, 2896 Hogan Road does not offer parking.
Does 2896 Hogan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2896 Hogan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2896 Hogan Road have a pool?
No, 2896 Hogan Road does not have a pool.
Does 2896 Hogan Road have accessible units?
No, 2896 Hogan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2896 Hogan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2896 Hogan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2896 Hogan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2896 Hogan Road does not have units with air conditioning.

