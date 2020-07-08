2880 8th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sweet 2BR With a Large Bonus Room in East Point - Check out this sweet 2 Bedroom Home on 8th St. It has been fresly painted, modern updated, and cleaned for Move-In Ready. The Living Room features hardwood floors and the kitchen has a tile floor. There is a sweet pass-through between the kitchen and the Living/dining area. We will provide a stove and refrigerator and a dishwasher. Make sure to check out the transitional table in the kitchen. 2 bedrooms, a large bonus room and 1 updated bath completes this home. An unattached garage offers extra storage or is great for keeping your car out of the weather. Located North of East Washington Rd and East of 29 many conveniences including the airport are nearby.



This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply copy the link below to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience or call 404-491-8833 to register.



Still have queestions, call or text our leasing agent Shay Crawford, shes happy to help.



Our renter criteria includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1020.00 your take home pay must be $3,060.00)

6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500

9.Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.



$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



Sorry No Section 8 Accepted



(RLNE5217683)