2816 Cloverhurst Drive

Location

2816 Cloverhurst Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Conley Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!** Highly sought after location in East Point, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required** 2nd month free with 13 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Cloverhurst Drive have any available units?
2816 Cloverhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2816 Cloverhurst Drive have?
Some of 2816 Cloverhurst Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Cloverhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Cloverhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Cloverhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Cloverhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2816 Cloverhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2816 Cloverhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2816 Cloverhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Cloverhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Cloverhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2816 Cloverhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Cloverhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2816 Cloverhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Cloverhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 Cloverhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 Cloverhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 Cloverhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

