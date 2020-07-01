All apartments in East Point
Last updated March 13 2020

2800 Kingston Terrace

Location

2800 Kingston Terrace, East Point, GA 30344
Arrowwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Kingston Terrace have any available units?
2800 Kingston Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2800 Kingston Terrace have?
Some of 2800 Kingston Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Kingston Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Kingston Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Kingston Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Kingston Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2800 Kingston Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Kingston Terrace offers parking.
Does 2800 Kingston Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Kingston Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Kingston Terrace have a pool?
No, 2800 Kingston Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Kingston Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2800 Kingston Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Kingston Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Kingston Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Kingston Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Kingston Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

