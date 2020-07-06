All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
2783 Harlan Drive
2783 Harlan Drive

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2783 Harlan Drive, East Point, GA 30344
River Park

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
LISTING IS BEING WITHDRAWN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2783 Harlan Drive have any available units?
2783 Harlan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2783 Harlan Drive have?
Some of 2783 Harlan Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2783 Harlan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2783 Harlan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2783 Harlan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2783 Harlan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2783 Harlan Drive offer parking?
No, 2783 Harlan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2783 Harlan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2783 Harlan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2783 Harlan Drive have a pool?
No, 2783 Harlan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2783 Harlan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2783 Harlan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2783 Harlan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2783 Harlan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2783 Harlan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2783 Harlan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

