Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2764 Scenic Ter

2764 Scenic Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2764 Scenic Terrace, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 28th of Feb, Apply Now!
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 02/28/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 8208271801

Address - 2764 Scenic Ter East Point (Fulton County) GA 30344

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2Qwp2Kq

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/687614

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1508 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in East Point, GA is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm: Harris Real Estate Services Inc
Broker Name: Jason Harris
Contact Number: (770)-403-7501
Email Address: jasonharris@harrisreservices.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2Qwp2Kq

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2764 Scenic Ter have any available units?
2764 Scenic Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2764 Scenic Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2764 Scenic Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2764 Scenic Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2764 Scenic Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2764 Scenic Ter offer parking?
No, 2764 Scenic Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2764 Scenic Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2764 Scenic Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2764 Scenic Ter have a pool?
Yes, 2764 Scenic Ter has a pool.
Does 2764 Scenic Ter have accessible units?
No, 2764 Scenic Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2764 Scenic Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2764 Scenic Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2764 Scenic Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2764 Scenic Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
