Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

2756 Plantation Drive

2756 Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2756 Plantation Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in East Point, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 Plantation Drive have any available units?
2756 Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2756 Plantation Drive have?
Some of 2756 Plantation Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2756 Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2756 Plantation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2756 Plantation Drive offer parking?
No, 2756 Plantation Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2756 Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2756 Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 Plantation Drive have a pool?
No, 2756 Plantation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2756 Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 2756 Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2756 Plantation Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2756 Plantation Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2756 Plantation Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
