Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

2718 Cheney Street

2718 Cheney Street · No Longer Available
Location

2718 Cheney Street, East Point, GA 30344
Frog Hollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 bedrooms + den updated and ready to move in. New paint,hardwood floors,carpet, new Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hook-up. 1 block to East Point Police Station. 2 blocks to City Hall, 3 blocks to Marta train station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Cheney Street have any available units?
2718 Cheney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2718 Cheney Street have?
Some of 2718 Cheney Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Cheney Street currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Cheney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Cheney Street pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Cheney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2718 Cheney Street offer parking?
No, 2718 Cheney Street does not offer parking.
Does 2718 Cheney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Cheney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Cheney Street have a pool?
No, 2718 Cheney Street does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Cheney Street have accessible units?
No, 2718 Cheney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Cheney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 Cheney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 Cheney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 Cheney Street does not have units with air conditioning.

