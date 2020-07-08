2718 Cheney Street, East Point, GA 30344 Frog Hollow
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 bedrooms + den updated and ready to move in. New paint,hardwood floors,carpet, new Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hook-up. 1 block to East Point Police Station. 2 blocks to City Hall, 3 blocks to Marta train station
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
