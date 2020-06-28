All apartments in East Point
Last updated September 20 2019 at 5:15 PM

2700 Westchester Drive

2700 Westchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Westchester Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Headland

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Westchester Drive have any available units?
2700 Westchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2700 Westchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Westchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Westchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Westchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Westchester Drive offer parking?
No, 2700 Westchester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Westchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Westchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Westchester Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 Westchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Westchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Westchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Westchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Westchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Westchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Westchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
