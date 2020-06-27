Rent Calculator
East Point, GA
/
2648 Acadia Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2648 Acadia Street
2648 Acadia Street
·
Location
2648 Acadia Street, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2648 Acadia Street have any available units?
2648 Acadia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Point, GA
.
Is 2648 Acadia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Acadia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Acadia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2648 Acadia Street is pet friendly.
Does 2648 Acadia Street offer parking?
No, 2648 Acadia Street does not offer parking.
Does 2648 Acadia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Acadia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Acadia Street have a pool?
No, 2648 Acadia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Acadia Street have accessible units?
No, 2648 Acadia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Acadia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2648 Acadia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2648 Acadia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2648 Acadia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
