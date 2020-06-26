All apartments in East Point
2645 Lester Avenue - 1
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

2645 Lester Avenue - 1

2645 Lester St · No Longer Available
Location

2645 Lester St, East Point, GA 30344
Frog Hollow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful, Renovated 1,150 Sq. Ft. 2BR, 1.5BA Apartment For Rent; $925/Mo., Atlanta 30344
2645 Lester St., East Point, GA 30344
1. Beautiful and Renovated 2 Story Apartment
2. Ready To Move In; Near Airport
3. Freshly Paint, Super Clean and Well Maintained Interiror.
4. Beautiful Front Porch, Laminated Floor, Carpet Upstairs, Tiles and Vinyl on Bathrooms.
5. Family Room and Breakfast/Dining Area With Ceiling Fans, Kitchen With Beautiful Back Splash
6. Washer and Dryer Hook Up.

Verifiable and Stable Work History.
Copy of Driver License.
Copy of 2 Recent Pay Stubs.
Copy of Recent FULL Credit Report.
If Credit Score is Below 600, Two Months Security Deposit is Required Plus 1st Month Rent.
NO Pets Allowed
NO Section 8
showing on 3/9/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2645 Lester Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 2645 Lester Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2645 Lester Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2645 Lester Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
