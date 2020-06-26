2645 Lester Avenue - 1

Amenities
Beautiful, Renovated 1,150 Sq. Ft. 2BR, 1.5BA Apartment For Rent; $925/Mo., Atlanta 30344
2645 Lester St., East Point, GA 30344
1. Beautiful and Renovated 2 Story Apartment
2. Ready To Move In; Near Airport
3. Freshly Paint, Super Clean and Well Maintained Interiror.
4. Beautiful Front Porch, Laminated Floor, Carpet Upstairs, Tiles and Vinyl on Bathrooms.
5. Family Room and Breakfast/Dining Area With Ceiling Fans, Kitchen With Beautiful Back Splash
6. Washer and Dryer Hook Up.
Verifiable and Stable Work History.
Copy of Driver License.
Copy of 2 Recent Pay Stubs.
Copy of Recent FULL Credit Report.
If Credit Score is Below 600, Two Months Security Deposit is Required Plus 1st Month Rent.
NO Pets Allowed
NO Section 8
showing on 3/9/20