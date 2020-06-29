All apartments in East Point
2626 Blount Street

2626 Blount Street · No Longer Available
Location

2626 Blount Street, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
BRAND NEW TOP TO BOTTOM! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM/1BATH - Adorable Newly Renovated home with 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, Fresh Paint & New Flooring, New Lights Fixtures, Updated Kitchen with Brand New Stainless Appliances, Formal Dining Room, Updated Bathroom and NEW HVAC (lower utilities!) This home is READY for YOU!

The rental rate includes enrollment into All 3 Realtys Resident Benefit Package! This includes but is not limited to HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance & more! For additional details please review the Resident Benefit Package link on our website.

(RLNE5154082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 Blount Street have any available units?
2626 Blount Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2626 Blount Street have?
Some of 2626 Blount Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 Blount Street currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Blount Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Blount Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 Blount Street is pet friendly.
Does 2626 Blount Street offer parking?
No, 2626 Blount Street does not offer parking.
Does 2626 Blount Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 Blount Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Blount Street have a pool?
No, 2626 Blount Street does not have a pool.
Does 2626 Blount Street have accessible units?
No, 2626 Blount Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Blount Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 Blount Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2626 Blount Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2626 Blount Street has units with air conditioning.
