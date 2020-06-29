2626 Blount Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW TOP TO BOTTOM! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM/1BATH - Adorable Newly Renovated home with 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, Fresh Paint & New Flooring, New Lights Fixtures, Updated Kitchen with Brand New Stainless Appliances, Formal Dining Room, Updated Bathroom and NEW HVAC (lower utilities!) This home is READY for YOU!



The rental rate includes enrollment into All 3 Realtys Resident Benefit Package! This includes but is not limited to HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance & more! For additional details please review the Resident Benefit Package link on our website.



