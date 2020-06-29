All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2617 Arrowood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2617 Arrowood Dr
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

2617 Arrowood Dr

2617 Arrowood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2617 Arrowood Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Arrowwood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This is a one of kind home!! Great location on a quiet street, tons of close shopping, and 10 min to downtown Atlanta. Open floor plan with an additional sunroom overlooking a large & fenced-in backyard. Laundry/storage room, 2 car carport, beautiful updated kitchen, breakfast nook and sparkling hardwood floors. 1 bedroom/bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths upstairs. Brand new walk-in master closet system. All new energy efficient windows throughout! Tenant agrees to maintain the yard.

(RLNE5559141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Arrowood Dr have any available units?
2617 Arrowood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2617 Arrowood Dr have?
Some of 2617 Arrowood Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Arrowood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Arrowood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Arrowood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Arrowood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2617 Arrowood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Arrowood Dr offers parking.
Does 2617 Arrowood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Arrowood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Arrowood Dr have a pool?
No, 2617 Arrowood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Arrowood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2617 Arrowood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Arrowood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Arrowood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2617 Arrowood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2617 Arrowood Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College