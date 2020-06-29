2617 Arrowood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This is a one of kind home!! Great location on a quiet street, tons of close shopping, and 10 min to downtown Atlanta. Open floor plan with an additional sunroom overlooking a large & fenced-in backyard. Laundry/storage room, 2 car carport, beautiful updated kitchen, breakfast nook and sparkling hardwood floors. 1 bedroom/bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths upstairs. Brand new walk-in master closet system. All new energy efficient windows throughout! Tenant agrees to maintain the yard.



(RLNE5559141)