All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2603 Rantin Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2603 Rantin Dr
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:46 AM

2603 Rantin Dr

2603 Rantin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2603 Rantin Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Headland

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Cute Ranch great for a small family or single individuals. More picture will be available soon.

Potential tenant must have monthly income of $2850.00; also tenant must have rental insurance while renting property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Rantin Dr have any available units?
2603 Rantin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2603 Rantin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Rantin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Rantin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2603 Rantin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2603 Rantin Dr offer parking?
No, 2603 Rantin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2603 Rantin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Rantin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Rantin Dr have a pool?
No, 2603 Rantin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Rantin Dr have accessible units?
No, 2603 Rantin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Rantin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 Rantin Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Rantin Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2603 Rantin Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College