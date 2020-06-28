Rent Calculator
2603 Rantin Dr
2603 Rantin Dr
2603 Rantin Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2603 Rantin Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Headland
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Cute Ranch great for a small family or single individuals. More picture will be available soon.
Potential tenant must have monthly income of $2850.00; also tenant must have rental insurance while renting property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2603 Rantin Dr have any available units?
2603 Rantin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Point, GA
.
Is 2603 Rantin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Rantin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Rantin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2603 Rantin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 2603 Rantin Dr offer parking?
No, 2603 Rantin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2603 Rantin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Rantin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Rantin Dr have a pool?
No, 2603 Rantin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Rantin Dr have accessible units?
No, 2603 Rantin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Rantin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 Rantin Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Rantin Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2603 Rantin Dr has units with air conditioning.
