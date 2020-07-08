All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2547 Old Colony Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2547 Old Colony Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2547 Old Colony Road

2547 Old Colony Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2547 Old Colony Road, East Point, GA 30344
Headland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2547 Old Colony Road have any available units?
2547 Old Colony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2547 Old Colony Road currently offering any rent specials?
2547 Old Colony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 Old Colony Road pet-friendly?
No, 2547 Old Colony Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2547 Old Colony Road offer parking?
No, 2547 Old Colony Road does not offer parking.
Does 2547 Old Colony Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2547 Old Colony Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 Old Colony Road have a pool?
No, 2547 Old Colony Road does not have a pool.
Does 2547 Old Colony Road have accessible units?
No, 2547 Old Colony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 Old Colony Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2547 Old Colony Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2547 Old Colony Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2547 Old Colony Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College