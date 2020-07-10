'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Point . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2541 Headland Drive have any available units?
2541 Headland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2541 Headland Drive have?
Some of 2541 Headland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Headland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Headland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.