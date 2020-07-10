All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
2541 Headland Drive
2541 Headland Drive

2541 Headland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2541 Headland Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Point . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Headland Drive have any available units?
2541 Headland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2541 Headland Drive have?
Some of 2541 Headland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Headland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Headland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Headland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2541 Headland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2541 Headland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Headland Drive offers parking.
Does 2541 Headland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Headland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Headland Drive have a pool?
No, 2541 Headland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Headland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2541 Headland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Headland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 Headland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2541 Headland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2541 Headland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

