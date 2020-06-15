All apartments in East Point
2537 Semmes St
2537 Semmes St

2537 Semmes Street · (404) 609-1929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2537 Semmes Street, East Point, GA 30344
Semmes Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Charming newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow! Home features an open front porch, vintage fireplace, separate dining room, and original hardwood floors throughout. The newly built deck in the back is perfect for entertaining guest and the backyard features a two-car garage which is rare for this neighborhood. Nestled on a shaded corner lot, this great home is conveniently located near schools, parks, and shopping. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Semmes St have any available units?
2537 Semmes St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2537 Semmes St have?
Some of 2537 Semmes St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Semmes St currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Semmes St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Semmes St pet-friendly?
No, 2537 Semmes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2537 Semmes St offer parking?
Yes, 2537 Semmes St does offer parking.
Does 2537 Semmes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 Semmes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Semmes St have a pool?
Yes, 2537 Semmes St has a pool.
Does 2537 Semmes St have accessible units?
No, 2537 Semmes St does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Semmes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 Semmes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2537 Semmes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2537 Semmes St does not have units with air conditioning.
