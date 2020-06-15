2537 Semmes St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Charming newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow! Home features an open front porch, vintage fireplace, separate dining room, and original hardwood floors throughout. The newly built deck in the back is perfect for entertaining guest and the backyard features a two-car garage which is rare for this neighborhood. Nestled on a shaded corner lot, this great home is conveniently located near schools, parks, and shopping. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan