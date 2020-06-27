All apartments in East Point
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

2533 Bayard Street

2533 Bayard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2533 Bayard Street, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath in East Point! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:https://secure.rently.com/properties/941751?source=marketing

Newly renovated unit located in 2533 Bayard St. East Point, Ga 30344! Beautiful hardwood floors with high ceilings.3 bedroom and 1 bathrooms this property is in a great location!

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2533 Bayard St. is currently being rented for $1190/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5004500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 Bayard Street have any available units?
2533 Bayard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2533 Bayard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Bayard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Bayard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2533 Bayard Street is pet friendly.
Does 2533 Bayard Street offer parking?
No, 2533 Bayard Street does not offer parking.
Does 2533 Bayard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Bayard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Bayard Street have a pool?
No, 2533 Bayard Street does not have a pool.
Does 2533 Bayard Street have accessible units?
No, 2533 Bayard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Bayard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2533 Bayard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2533 Bayard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2533 Bayard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
