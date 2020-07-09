All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
2528 Sylvan Road
2528 Sylvan Road

2528 Sylvan Road · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Sylvan Road, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 Sylvan Road have any available units?
2528 Sylvan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2528 Sylvan Road have?
Some of 2528 Sylvan Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 Sylvan Road currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Sylvan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Sylvan Road pet-friendly?
No, 2528 Sylvan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2528 Sylvan Road offer parking?
Yes, 2528 Sylvan Road offers parking.
Does 2528 Sylvan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 Sylvan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Sylvan Road have a pool?
No, 2528 Sylvan Road does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Sylvan Road have accessible units?
No, 2528 Sylvan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Sylvan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 Sylvan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 Sylvan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2528 Sylvan Road does not have units with air conditioning.

