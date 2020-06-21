All apartments in East Point
2473 Bayard St

2473 North Bayard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2473 North Bayard Street, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
playground
tennis court
Great location in Jefferson Park - walking/biking distance to Harris and Brookdale Parks! Original hardwoods in this renovated home throughout main rooms with tiled baths. Living room opens to kitchen and dining area. The spacious newly renovated master suite includes bath and walk in closet. Off street parking and a great firepit can be found on the large shaded backyard. Walk in basement area is perfect for storage and laundry area is located there. Washer and dryer included. Dogs are allowed with $175 fee & $175 deposit. No cats. Shown by appointment. Available July 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 Bayard St have any available units?
2473 Bayard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2473 Bayard St have?
Some of 2473 Bayard St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2473 Bayard St currently offering any rent specials?
2473 Bayard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 Bayard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2473 Bayard St is pet friendly.
Does 2473 Bayard St offer parking?
Yes, 2473 Bayard St does offer parking.
Does 2473 Bayard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2473 Bayard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 Bayard St have a pool?
No, 2473 Bayard St does not have a pool.
Does 2473 Bayard St have accessible units?
No, 2473 Bayard St does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 Bayard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2473 Bayard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2473 Bayard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2473 Bayard St has units with air conditioning.
