2473 Bayard St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking playground tennis court

Great location in Jefferson Park - walking/biking distance to Harris and Brookdale Parks! Original hardwoods in this renovated home throughout main rooms with tiled baths. Living room opens to kitchen and dining area. The spacious newly renovated master suite includes bath and walk in closet. Off street parking and a great firepit can be found on the large shaded backyard. Walk in basement area is perfect for storage and laundry area is located there. Washer and dryer included. Dogs are allowed with $175 fee & $175 deposit. No cats. Shown by appointment. Available July 1, 2020.