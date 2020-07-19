2444 W Woodland Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on one of Jefferson Park's most desirable streets, this charming bungalow is much larger than it looks from the roomy living room with gleaming hardwood floors & stone fireplace to the spacious eat-in kitchen with bay window. Upstairs, you'll also find 2 large bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom with custom porcelain and granite! On the lower, terrace level you will find 2 additional bedrooms and a granite shower! Enjoy the quiet of this deep, wooded lot from either the master deck or the terrace level patio or sip a beverage from the front porch and nod to the neighbors as they stroll by. A little piece of paradise! Pets are allowed with $400 half fee/half deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.