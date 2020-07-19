2444 W Woodland Cir

Amenities
Located on one of Jefferson Park's most desirable streets, this charming bungalow is much larger than it looks from the roomy living room with gleaming hardwood floors & stone fireplace to the spacious eat-in kitchen with bay window. Upstairs, you'll also find 2 large bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom with custom porcelain and granite! On the lower, terrace level you will find 2 additional bedrooms and a granite shower! Enjoy the quiet of this deep, wooded lot from either the master deck or the terrace level patio or sip a beverage from the front porch and nod to the neighbors as they stroll by. A little piece of paradise! Pets are allowed with $400 half fee/half deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.