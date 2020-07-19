All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2444 W Woodland Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2444 W Woodland Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2444 W Woodland Cir

2444 East Woodland Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2444 East Woodland Circle, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on one of Jefferson Park's most desirable streets, this charming bungalow is much larger than it looks from the roomy living room with gleaming hardwood floors & stone fireplace to the spacious eat-in kitchen with bay window. Upstairs, you'll also find 2 large bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom with custom porcelain and granite! On the lower, terrace level you will find 2 additional bedrooms and a granite shower! Enjoy the quiet of this deep, wooded lot from either the master deck or the terrace level patio or sip a beverage from the front porch and nod to the neighbors as they stroll by. A little piece of paradise! Pets are allowed with $400 half fee/half deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 W Woodland Cir have any available units?
2444 W Woodland Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2444 W Woodland Cir have?
Some of 2444 W Woodland Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 W Woodland Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2444 W Woodland Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 W Woodland Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2444 W Woodland Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2444 W Woodland Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2444 W Woodland Cir offers parking.
Does 2444 W Woodland Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 W Woodland Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 W Woodland Cir have a pool?
No, 2444 W Woodland Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2444 W Woodland Cir have accessible units?
No, 2444 W Woodland Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 W Woodland Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 W Woodland Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 W Woodland Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2444 W Woodland Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Apartments with BalconiesEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GA
North Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College