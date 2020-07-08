All apartments in East Point
2442 Graywall Street
2442 Graywall Street

2442 Graywall Street · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Graywall Street, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Graywall Street have any available units?
2442 Graywall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2442 Graywall Street have?
Some of 2442 Graywall Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Graywall Street currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Graywall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Graywall Street pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Graywall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2442 Graywall Street offer parking?
No, 2442 Graywall Street does not offer parking.
Does 2442 Graywall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Graywall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Graywall Street have a pool?
No, 2442 Graywall Street does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Graywall Street have accessible units?
No, 2442 Graywall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Graywall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 Graywall Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Graywall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Graywall Street does not have units with air conditioning.

