2430 Meadow Lark Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

2430 Meadow Lark Dr

2430 Meadow Lark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2430 Meadow Lark Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Meadow Lark Estates

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated 3bedroom 3 bath - Property Id: 248383

Newly renovated, new appliances, new bathrooms, finish basement, 2 car garages.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248383
Property Id 248383

(RLNE5656253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Meadow Lark Dr have any available units?
2430 Meadow Lark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2430 Meadow Lark Dr have?
Some of 2430 Meadow Lark Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 Meadow Lark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Meadow Lark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Meadow Lark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2430 Meadow Lark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2430 Meadow Lark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2430 Meadow Lark Dr offers parking.
Does 2430 Meadow Lark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 Meadow Lark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Meadow Lark Dr have a pool?
No, 2430 Meadow Lark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2430 Meadow Lark Dr have accessible units?
No, 2430 Meadow Lark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Meadow Lark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 Meadow Lark Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 Meadow Lark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2430 Meadow Lark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

