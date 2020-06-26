All apartments in East Point
Last updated May 17 2019

2396 Grove Court Unit 5

2396 Grove Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2396 Grove Ct, East Point, GA 30344
Semmes Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Townhome Minutes from the City
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,600 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lea

(RLNE4893398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 have any available units?
2396 Grove Court Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 have?
Some of 2396 Grove Court Unit 5's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2396 Grove Court Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2396 Grove Court Unit 5 has units with air conditioning.
