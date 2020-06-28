2358 Dabney Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Large 4 Bedroom Home!



FEATURES:



* 4 Bedroom / 2 baths

* Large entertainment room downstairs

* Large family/living room



* Kitchen has tons of cabinets and countertops

* Kitchen comes complete with; stove, refrigerator & dishwasher

* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan

* Mater bathroom has new cabinets

* Large back yard with additional parking



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: Sorry no pets



*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com