East Point, GA
2358 Dabney Terrace
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:58 PM

2358 Dabney Terrace

2358 Dabney Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2358 Dabney Terrace, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Large 4 Bedroom Home!

FEATURES:

* 4 Bedroom / 2 baths
* Large entertainment room downstairs
* Large family/living room

* Kitchen has tons of cabinets and countertops
* Kitchen comes complete with; stove, refrigerator & dishwasher
* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan
* Mater bathroom has new cabinets
* Large back yard with additional parking

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no pets

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 Dabney Terrace have any available units?
2358 Dabney Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2358 Dabney Terrace have?
Some of 2358 Dabney Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2358 Dabney Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2358 Dabney Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 Dabney Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2358 Dabney Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2358 Dabney Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2358 Dabney Terrace offers parking.
Does 2358 Dabney Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2358 Dabney Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 Dabney Terrace have a pool?
No, 2358 Dabney Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2358 Dabney Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2358 Dabney Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 Dabney Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2358 Dabney Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2358 Dabney Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2358 Dabney Terrace has units with air conditioning.
