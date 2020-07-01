2330 Dorsey Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in East Point, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**