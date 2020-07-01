All apartments in East Point
2330 Dorsey Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

2330 Dorsey Avenue

2330 Dorsey Avenue
Location

2330 Dorsey Avenue, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in East Point, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Dorsey Avenue have any available units?
2330 Dorsey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2330 Dorsey Avenue have?
Some of 2330 Dorsey Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Dorsey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Dorsey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Dorsey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Dorsey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2330 Dorsey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Dorsey Avenue offers parking.
Does 2330 Dorsey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Dorsey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Dorsey Avenue have a pool?
No, 2330 Dorsey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Dorsey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2330 Dorsey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Dorsey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 Dorsey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Dorsey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 Dorsey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

