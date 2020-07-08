All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2295 Newnan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2295 Newnan Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:32 PM

2295 Newnan Street

2295 Newnan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2295 Newnan Street, East Point, GA 30344
Colonial Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59f133a055 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 Newnan Street have any available units?
2295 Newnan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2295 Newnan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2295 Newnan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 Newnan Street pet-friendly?
No, 2295 Newnan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2295 Newnan Street offer parking?
No, 2295 Newnan Street does not offer parking.
Does 2295 Newnan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2295 Newnan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 Newnan Street have a pool?
No, 2295 Newnan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2295 Newnan Street have accessible units?
No, 2295 Newnan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 Newnan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2295 Newnan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2295 Newnan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2295 Newnan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College