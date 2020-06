Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

BRAND NEW TOWN HOME FOR RENT. ONE CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER, END UNIT, KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA AND REFRIGERATOR, GRANITE, LUXURY VINYL FLOORING ON MAIN, HALF BATH ON MAIN, PRIVATE FRONT AND REAR ENTRANCE, UPSTAIRS FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. LAUNDRY UP. TILE IN BATHROOMS. GRANITE. RENT TO BE AUTO DEBITED MONTHLY BY THE 5TH OF THE MONTH. HOA FEE COVERS EXTERIOR. WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS UPSTAIRS.