East Point, GA
2176 Elinwood Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

2176 Elinwood Drive

2176 Elinwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2176 Elinwood Drive, East Point, GA 30344
DeLowe-Connally

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2176 Elinwood Drive have any available units?
2176 Elinwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2176 Elinwood Drive have?
Some of 2176 Elinwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2176 Elinwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2176 Elinwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2176 Elinwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2176 Elinwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2176 Elinwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2176 Elinwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2176 Elinwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2176 Elinwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2176 Elinwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2176 Elinwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2176 Elinwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2176 Elinwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2176 Elinwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2176 Elinwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2176 Elinwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2176 Elinwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

